L'ambassade d'Iran aux Émirats arabes unis rejette catégoriquement toute implication dans le meurtre du rabbin sioniste

Following the murder of Zionist Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates, some Western and Zionist media outlets have accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of being involved in the assassination of the Zionist Rabbi.

The Iranian embassy in the United Arab Emirates, in response to a question from a Reuters correspondent, said: "We categorically reject allegations that Iran was involved in the killing of this person."

In a joint statement, the prime minister and the foreign ministry of the Zionist occupation regime said that "the security and intelligence services of the United Arab Emirates have found the body of Zvi Kogan, who had been missing since Thursday.